Bay-Waveland, Long Beach school districts recognized for success

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Coast school districts were recognized for their excellence on Monday. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright personally celebrated success with both Bay-Waveland and Long Beach school districts.
Bay-Waveland made the most dramatic improvement among schools on the Coast, moving from a 'C' to an 'A'.
“We started with adding a phonics program that we hadn’t had here before,” said Bay-Waveland superintendent Sandra Reed. “That made a big improvement at the elementary level."
The district changed a couple of other things, which seems to contribute to the improvement.
"We made some instructional changes, in terms of what the teachers provide in their classrooms, more monitoring and frankly more accountability in classrooms,” Reed explained.
Jeremy Weir was principal of North Bay Elementary last year and is currently at Bay-Waveland Middle School. He said he could see the changes take affect over the school year.
“I think it goes back to expectations.” he said. “We really held the kids to a high standard. I held the teachers to a high standard. The superintendent held me to a high standard.”
Eleven south Mississippi school districts had an 'A’ rating. For five of those districts, it was their first-ever 'A' rating. Long Beach is on a four-year streak. They are one of two Coast schools and one of nine state-wide to have an 'A’ four years in a row.
Long Beach School District superintendent Jay Smith credits the people who live in Long Beach.
“Community is essential to good schools,” he said. “We passed a bond issue a little over a year ago to build a new high school, so this community has voted to raise its own taxes and certainly has put its money where its mouth is.”
Dr. Wright enjoyed basking in both districts’ success.
“I don’t think schools can do it by themselves, and I don’t think parents can do it by themselves,” she said. “But when you’ve got parents and schools working together, then you just get that much more support, that much more continuity.”
