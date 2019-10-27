Severe weather strikes Mississippi, leaves trees downed and homes damaged

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Some Mississippi residents were hit with severe weather Saturday leaving some of their homes in need of repair.
The National Weather Service reported downed trees and shingles blown off home roofs as the storms rolled through the Corinth area.
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Nick Gunter reported winds reached up to 45 mph as what’s left of Tropical Storm Olga moved through the Mid-South.
