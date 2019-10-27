Pascagoula church celebrates two centuries of history by honoring founder

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Peter’s Baptist Church has been a part of the Pascagoula community for 200 years.
In celebration of its rich history, the congregation paid homage to the church’s founder with a special memorial service Sunday morning. More than a dozen members of the church surrounded the gravesite of Dudley Brooks, a freed slave who founded the church two centuries ago.
“Of course, never seen him, never met him, but the spirit is real. And it’s important for us to reflect on this day, especially being our 200 year church anniversary, and we wanted to come to look back, reflect, immortalize, and to think on the legacy that he had laid down for us," said William H. Marshall, pastor of St. Peter Baptist Church.
Brooks started the church in 1819 as First Free Mission Baptist Church.
Now known as St. Peter’s, the church is recognized as being the oldest continuous African American congregation in the state and the oldest on the Gulf Coast.
“He had the mindset as a freed slave to start a congregation for anybody who believed in the word of God. His mission was to spread Christianity, and we stand on the soldiers of someone who truly loved the Lord," said member Ann Chapman.
Descendants of Brooks attended Sunday's memorial service.
Alberta Moore said it’s rewarding to see that what her great-great-grandfather started centuries ago still stands strong today.
“He came to Pascagoula as a ship caulker, made enough money to go back and purchase his wife, came back and had the idea to start a church like this, and it has gone on for all these years for 200 years," she said.
“It’s just a beautiful legacy. The church was established 200 years ago, and to still have a church community that is part of the services every Sunday, it’s a beautiful thing," said Debra Moore.
It is a beautiful legacy that the church plans to continue.
“He laid down a legacy, and he followed Christ, and we try to build on what he left for us to do, and we thank God that we had the opportunity to build on that legacy," Marshall said.
The church continues its 200th-anniversary celebrations next week with an unveiling of the church’s historical marker on Saturday and an anniversary program on Sunday at 4 p.m.
