Hear from candidates for governor, lieutenant governor ahead of statewide election

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Mississippi is just over a week away from the statewide general election to determine, among other offices, Mississippi’s next governor and lieutenant governor.
WLOX News Now has spoken with candidates for the top two offices in the state to discuss some of their issues and concerns.
Current Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is running as the Republican Gubernatorial candidate against current Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democratic candidate.
For the office of lieutenant governor, current Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is running as the Republican candidate against Rep. Jay Hughes, the Democratic candidate.
The general election will be Nov. 5. Stay tuned to WLOX News Now on air and online for the latest election coverage.
