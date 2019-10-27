Gov. Bryant to speak at groundbreaking for new veterans home at Tradition

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for a new state veterans home at Tradition in Harrison County.
Mississippi Veterans Affairs announced Gov. Phil Bryant will be the keynote speaker at the event and will be held outside Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Bryant Center at Tradition.
The $56 million project, first announced in February of this year, will feature 100-singe occupancy beds and will bring about 200 new jobs to the area.
The state veterans home at Tradition will be the fifth home for Mississippi’s 186,000 veterans, with 26% of the state’s veterans are located in the three coastal counties, according to Mississippi Veterans Affairs.
The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
