Biloxi firefighters to begin annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to support MDA

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, dedicated firefighters from Biloxi Fire Department and Biloxi Fire Fighters Local 1583 will kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign from Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Biloxi firefighters will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
In 2018 Biloxi Fire Department and Biloxi Fire Fighters Local 1583 raised over $13,000 for MDA. The department had the third-highest fundraising total in the entire state of Mississippi, a spot they hope to exceed in 2019.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Biloxi Fire Department and Biloxi Fire Fighters Local 1583 for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Executive Director April Catarella. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults across the Gulf Coast. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through the Biloxi Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Centers at Children’s Hospital – New Orleans, LSU Healthcare Network and University of Mississippi – Jackson.
They also help send more than 100 kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at MDA Camp Starlite, all at no cost to their families.
Biloxi firefighters will be collecting donations from 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at three intersections: Porter Avenue at Beach Boulevard, Popps Ferry Road at Pass Road and Cedar Lake at Popps Ferry Road.
