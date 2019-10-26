Ochsner reports two cases of Legionnare’s Disease

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ochsner Medical Center says two patients have been diagnosed with Legionnare’s Disease.
Ochsner made the announcement on their website Friday afternoon.
The bacteria that causes Legionnare’s Disease is often transferred through drinking water.
Ochsner says it is unclear whether the patients were infected with the bacteria while at Ochsner Medical Center on Jefferson Highway.
Preliminary testing showed the bacteria present at the hospital but not in the hospital’s water system.
Legionnare’s Disease mainly impacts people with weakened immune systems.
Ochsner says it is taking steps to check its water system.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.