Lotto fever hits local stores as they prepare for tickets to go on sale

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As of this weekend, there are at least 155 stores in South Mississippi approved to sell lottery tickets.
For now, it’s business as usual for the gang at Bao Wow’s convenience store on Government Street in Ocean Springs. But in about a month, they’ll be feeding the Mississippi Lottery beast along with hundreds of other stores.
“We’re excited about having it at our gas station,” said the store’s owner Kim Nguyen. "It’s almost surreal. We’ve been waiting a long time. Our customers are excited.”
Many think the lottery will help the state’s economy and generate excitement.
“I think the lottery is a good thing for Mississippi, and I think it’ll bring a lot of revenue to the state, especially for the small businesses,” said Scott Parker, a customer at Bao Wow. “I think it’ll give people a chance to win some money.”
Just this week, Nguyen said she got their scratch-off machine installed in the store. She says she begins lottery ticket training on Nov. 4.
“We waited until it was time to register and we jumped right on it,” she said. “We’re going to move a lot of stuff around so we can accommodate our customers. We’re ready for it.”
Until then, she and others will be counting down the days until Nov. 25, that’s when scratch off tickets will go on sale in Mississippi. Powerball and Mega Millions tickets will follow after the first of the year, going on sale Jan. 30, 2020.
