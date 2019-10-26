La., Pa. senators introduce bill to require colleges to post information online about hazing incidents

“Hazing has absolutely no place in our society or in our schools. I am proud to join Senator Cassidy in introducing the Educational Notification and Disclosure of Actions Risking Loss of Life by Hazing Act (End All Hazing Act), to provide much needed transparency to students and parents,” said Casey. “I am also proud to cosponsor the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing (REACH) Act to ensure that these horrific incidents are appropriately reported and that students are educated on the dangers of hazing. I want to express my sincere condolences to the Piazza and Braham families, and thank them for their tireless advocacy to stop hazing on college campuses and prevent other families from losing loved ones.”