High Wind Warning could bring gusts up to 55 mph across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A High Wind Warning is in effect for South Mississippi through 10 a.m. Saturday, with wind gusts that could reach as high as 55 mph in some areas. A coastal flood advisory has also been extended until noon today.
That flood advisory includes Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. Strong onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore.
Impacts could include rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and higher than normal tides into Saturday afternoon. Southeast winds are expected to blow 20-30 mph in some areas. Residents are advised to secure any outdoor objects.
The strong winds and rain are a result of Tropical Storm Olga, which made landfall early Saturday morning just west of Houma, La. Gusts of wind between 50 and 70 mph were reported near New Orleans earlier. Tree damage has also been reported near Metarie and Kenner.
The front from post-Tropical Storm Olga is expected to move north over the next 24 hours. That front is forecast to pass through South Mississippi in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, which means we can expect to see more rain as the day goes on.
Rain chances will diminish overnight Saturday, bringing with it lower humidity and the return of cooler temperatures.
