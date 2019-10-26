Hattiesburg volunteers participate in Make a Difference Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers worked on several projects in Hattiesburg on Saturday as part of the annual “Make a Difference Day.”
The threat of rain caused some of the activities to be canceled, but others took place as scheduled including work done by Mark Herrington, the commander of American Legion Post 24 in Hattiesburg.
Herrington spent the morning cleaning parts of Veterans Park.
“For Make a Difference Day, we’re here trying to pressure wash our stage here for our Memorial Park here in Hattiesburg, for our veterans and to assist them anytime they need,” Herrington said.
Nearby at the historic train depot, other volunteers were preparing to put out hanging baskets as part of a beautification project for downtown Hattiesburg.
“We’re going to have hanging baskets all along Main Street and along Front Street,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.
Other projects involved litter clean up in various parts of town.
