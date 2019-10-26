Gusty winds and rain for Saturday morning

We’ve had a few showers this morning, and some more showers and storms are possible as a cold front pushes through. Some storms could become strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Thanks to Post-Tropical Olga, it’s going to be windy this morning with southerly winds. We may see gusts near 55 MPH! A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through noon today thanks to these strong winds.
As this cold front shifts east, rain chances will decrease dramatically this afternoon. We may see some clearing, and temperatures will be in the 70s. Cooler and drier air is expected tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s by the morning.
Plenty of sun is expected on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s. We’ll stay in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some showers will be possible. A front moves in by Halloween, and that could bring a few showers and storms. We’ll be around 70 on Thursday, but much cooler air arrives by Friday.
