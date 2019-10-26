Gusty winds and rain for Saturday morning

We’ve had a few showers this morning, and some more showers and storms are possible as a cold front pushes through. Some storms could become strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Thanks to Post-Tropical Olga, it’s going to be windy this morning with southerly winds. We may see gusts near 55 MPH! A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through noon today thanks to these strong winds.