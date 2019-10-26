Driver narrowly escapes after car runs off highway, overturns into water

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A car ran off Interstate 10 and ending up upside down in water on Friday, according to authorities.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the driver was traveling to New Orleans on I-10 when his car spun out on the highway, left the road, and ended up overturned in a water-filled drainage basin.
A motorist who saw the accident stopped and ran to assist the man out of the car as it filled with water.
The driver of the car was not injured, with credit given to the seatbelt he was wearing on keeping him from being thrown around in the car or ejected.
The driver was able to escape out a back window that had blown out during the accident.
The Harrison County Fire Rescue, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and American Medical Response responded to the incident.
