Caturday brunch benefits Humane Society of South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Chimneys in Gulfport filled with cat lovers on Saturday, all uniting to help out their feline friends.
“Dogs get I think more attention than cats, and I love dogs too, don’t get me wrong. But it’s really neat because cats kind of unfortunately take a back seat to dogs," said attendee Kim Lipely.
The Humane Society of South Mississippi hosts the Caturday Brunch to put the spotlight on cats and bring attention to the need for fur-ever homes.
“Each summer, we call it our kitten season. We get inundated with cats and kittens. So we have hundreds of cats and kittens in our care, as well as out in foster care, available for adoption or foster, so just another way to raise money for these guys and better their lives at the shelter is really important," said HSSM Development Director Katie King.
The event featured three kitties up for adoption. Jolene Reid fell in love with one of the cute faces, and now she’s taking him home.
“I have a toddler, and he has no one to play with. He’s an only child, and I thought it would be perfect to help the cat out, and help him. Sorry, Trevor, he’s going to kill me. My husband. But he was just too cute, I couldn’t help it," Reid said.
There was also live music, food, cat cocktails and raffles. The money raised from the brunch will go toward the construction of a “catio” at the shelter.
“A catio is going to be an outdoor space, kind of like a patio for cats. And they’re going to get some fresh air and be able to stretch their legs, and we’re really looking forward to it," King said.
The Chimneys has played host to this event for four years, and if you ask owner Sophie Nord, it’s a purr-fect event.
“It’s the best day. It’s better than Christmas. It’s all for a good cause. It’s a fun day for any age, and we look forward to it every year," Nord said.
The goal of Saturday’s event was to raise $4,000.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.