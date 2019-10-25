World class glass exhibit on coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Glass is a beautiful and fragile material. The process of making glass pieces of art is fascinating and you have a chance to see some incredible glass pieces at a special exhibition in Biloxi.
Glistening Glass of the Gulf Coast, a new exhibit featuring the work of six glass artists, is currently on display at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art.
Glassblower Jerry Spehr from Ocean Springs has three pieces in the show. Included in the collection are pieces from Murano, Italy’s famed Salvadore family.
This exhibition of glass creations gives visitors to the museum a great opportunity to see world class art.
“You could take five or six of these pieces and drop them in any museum in the world and there would be people lined up to see them. So I think they’re important,” Spehr said.
Spehr is a relative newcomer to the glass art universe. He was hooked the moment he decided to look into learning the craft.
“I took a two-hour make your own glass class, just because I was always fascinated with glass. And 15 minutes into it, I knew this is what I wanted to do from now on,” according to Spehr.
Glass making has been around for thousands of years, starting in the Middle East before moving into Europe. Fire is, and always has been, the catalyst, melting materials and allowing the artist to shape the piece. Spehr loves harnessing the power of extreme heat.
“It’s essentially 2,100 to 2,300 degrees in the furnace. The heat is part of it to me. It’s an intense experience,” Spehr said.
Glistening Glass of the Gulf Coast is at the Ohr Museum through November 30.
