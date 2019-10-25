WLOX Player of the Week: Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In week nine, the Biloxi Indians were on the outside looking in. After suffering losses to D'iberville and Ocean Springs, Biloxi sat in fifth place needing another win in their region to stay in the playoff picture. The Indians got what they needed, stealing a huge road victory over St. Martin 28-14.
“At the end of the day, we had a lot to play for," Biloxi head coach Katlan French told WLOX. "We kind of let our guys know that here at Biloxi we haven’t had a lot of winning seasons here in the past. I think we looked at it, three in the last 15 years, and we told our guys that there are a lot of games left. I think our guys really took in to that and came out and put on a really good game.”
One of their main contributors was junior safety Elijah Sabbatini, who recorded 13 tackles and an interception on defense, but also totted the rock on offense at running back. He finished the night in the backfield with seven carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Sabbatini gives credit to his offseason training and practice sessions to help him battle fatigue and withstand long drives in games.
“Yeah. We practice all summer, all day every day and just get my stamina up so I can do that," Sabbatini told WLOX. "I try to do as much as I can and if I ever do need a breather, I just let them know and they’ll take me out.”
Coach French says bad things happen when he’s not in on defense, but Elijah prefers to be on the offensive side of the ball. In all honesty, he can pretty much do everything, which is why he deserves this week’s WLOX Player of the Week honor.
“I think he’s a more natural fit anywhere you want to put him," French said. "Where is your biggest need for him is the biggest thing. We’ll let the people at the next level figure out what he is, but for us he’s about everything.”
Sabbatini was very appreciative of our Player of the Week recognition, especially given the talent that resides in South Mississippi.
“It’s an honor because there’s plenty of great players on the coast," Sabbatini said. "For me to get this it just shows what I can do.”
Biloxi (7-2) kept their playoff hopes alive Thursday night with a 48-7 win over West Harrison (1-8) and got some help from Ocean Springs (5-4) who pummeled St. Martin (6-3) 26-2 at home.
