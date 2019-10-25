Watching for flash flooding on Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Be advised if planning to travel today, tonight, and into tomorrow morning as areas of flash flooding may be possible.
Due to a slow moving storm system involving a Gulf tropical system and an approaching cold front, increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday.
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties through Saturday. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be common with isolated higher amounts possible. These amounts over relatively short periods of time will likely cause some flash flooding somewhere in the watch area. Some roads may be flooded or possibly closed. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties through Saturday. Strong onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore.
- As of 6 AM, parts of South Mississippi have already seen downpours. These have mainly been over Jackson County and parts of George County. Estimated rainfall totals so far have reached around one inch in those areas.
Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue across South Mississippi through the day on Friday. The latest trends suggest the heaviest rain and thunderstorms will take place during the afternoon and evening hours.
Severe, damaging, weather is not expected to be a major issue. However, one or two strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Main threats with any one storm will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, along with heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding.
There will be breaks between the showers from time to time. Rain will be heavy at times, and a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect all day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday night with areas of heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for Friday night and Saturday morning. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle and upper 60s.
Showers remain likely with a chance for thunderstorms during the first half of Saturday. Then, less rain activity is expected by Saturday evening as conditions gradually become drier.
Our weather becomes drier by Sunday once the front passes through our area.
