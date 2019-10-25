Tropical Depression 17 to merge with cold front, bring flood risk to South MS

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Be advised if planning to travel today, tonight, and into tomorrow morning as areas of flash flooding may be possible.
Due to a slow moving storm system involving a tropical depression 17 and an approaching cold front, increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday. Severe weather will also be possible as conditions will be favorable for brief tornadoes into Friday evening.
There is a brief window of opportunity for Tropical Depression 17 to become a tropical storm before merging with a cold front and transitioning to a non tropical system Regardless, impacts will be the same with rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds and higher than normal tides into Saturday afternoon.
- Tornado Watch for Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties until 4 PM
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties through Saturday. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be common with isolated higher amounts possible. These amounts over relatively short periods of time will likely cause some flash flooding somewhere in the watch area. Some roads may be flooded or possibly closed. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties through Saturday. Strong onshore winds and tides will combine to generate minor flooding of low areas along the shore.
