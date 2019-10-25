Pineville Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon award

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday was all about celebrating at Pineville Elementary School.
Students and staff all dressed in blue filled the gym to honor everyone’s hard work to make the school one of the best in the nation.
Pineville Elementary is one of only 362 schools across the country, and one of only four in Mississippi, to be named a National Blue Ribbon School this year.
The award recognizes schools either for overall academic excellence or for their progress in closing the achievement gaps among students.
“We’re so excited. It just means that Pineville is on the map and that all the hard work that the teachers are doing and the students are doing is the best thing to do," said principal Laura Ditcharo.
It’s a big honor for the small school, one that wasn’t earned overnight.
“We’re able to know every student on an individual basis so that students cannot slip through the cracks, and that’s what it’s going to take. Every day, you’re looking at the data, every day you’re pulling that student’s grades and seeing how they’re doing, and then you’re adjusting their plans to meet that student’s needs," Ditcharo said.
“At one time this was one of our lowest-performing schools in the district, and now it is one of our highest-performing schools in the district, year in, and year out," said Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill. “So, very proud of the accomplishments they have made over the last few years."
Teachers said it was all a team effort.
“All of our hard work has paid off. The students, the staff, the administration, the custodians, the lunch ladies, the bus drivers, everybody at this campus works so hard to be successful," said teacher Ashley Hicks.
It is a success that everyone hopes to continue for years to come.
The U.S. Department of Education will recognize all honorees during an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14 and 15.
