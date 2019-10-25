Ocean Springs restaurant fights to stay alive despite oyster shortage

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A downtown Ocean Springs restaurant doesn’t want to be another victim of the Bonnet Carré Spillway disaster.
So, instead of closing its doors, the former oyster bar is fighting to stay alive by changing with the times.
It’s out with the old and in with the new.
What once was RAW Oyster Company will now be The Shrimp Factory.
“It can be scary. It really can,” said co-owner Dee Viera. “I believe that the four of us have a great idea to offer to the Coast. I think it’s what the Coast wants, but anytime you go from one concept to the next, it’s a little nerve-wracking.”
RAW specialized in local oysters, but the algae bloom caused by freshwater intrusion ended their supply.
“With this spillway being opened up, we were unable to provide a consistent product for our locals and our tourists,” she said. “So, of course, it was a spiral down from that.”
It didn’t take long for the owners to re-think the focus.
“It was like an epiphany,” Viera said with a smile. “Why don’t we create overstuffed seafood, po-boys and platters, and seafood breads and things and bring it to the locals and give them something to be happy about?”
The restaurant has been closed for about a week. There won’t be a lot of changes to the look of the restaurant by the time it reopens Oct. 31.
“Really we’ve been focusing on giving an excellent product,” she said. “Delicious food.”
Food like 36-inch po-boys, shrimp and roast beef; the Factory Platter, slammed with just about everything from the sea; and even the keto-friendly East Beach Shrimp Cali-bread.
Oysters will be served when available.
While the restaurant is preparing for the future, hanging over the bar will be a reminder of the past.
“Raw still means a lot to us. No matter what,” Viera said. “We don’t want to get rid of everything. So, we just want to keep a little piece of it with us.”
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.