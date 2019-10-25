National Drug Take Back Day will also accept vaping devices, cartridges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It's that time of year to safely clear out your old prescriptions at the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The service is free and anonymous. And this year, for the first time, the DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations.
You can find a list of local collection sites at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539. Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. In addition to some law enforcement agencies, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are typically on the list. Several South Mississippi Walmarts are also participating as drop off sites in Biloxi, D’Iberville, Lucedale, Pass Christian, and Wiggins.
The goal of the nationwide initiative is to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.
“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative helps get unused and unwanted prescription medications out of circulation and ensures their safe disposal,” said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “This year, we are taking a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”
Over the last decade, the DEA has collected a total of more than 11 million pounds (almost 6,000 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events.
Can’t make it to Saturday’s event? CLICK HERE to find a year-round collection site near you.
