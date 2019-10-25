Main gate at Keesler AFB to open to traffic Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The main gate of Keesler Air Force Base at White Avenue will open to traffic on Monday, Oct. 28.
The White Avenue gate will have only one lane of inbound and one lane of outbound traffic to enable gate operations while off-base construction continues.
The White Avenue gate has been closed since Sept. 23, 2019, and was expected to be back open by Oct. 14. However, due to issues with construction, the opening was delayed another two weeks.
Motorists who use the Forrest Avenue gate at Meadows Drive will face a detour that is expected to last a month.
Forrest Avenue will be closed from Meadows to Bayview as city contractors install new water, sewer and drainage lines.
During the Forrest Avenue work, which Oscar Renda Contracting says will take about a month, those using the Forrest Avenue gate should instead use Porter Avenue, to Park Court South to Forrest Avenue to access the Keesler gate.
During this time, the Meadows Gate will be open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 to 8 a.m. during Reserve Unit Training Assembly weekends.
Forrest Avenue at Division Street, of course, remains closed as contractors work to install a new main gate for Keesler.
Drivers are asked to proceed slowly and follow all posted traffic signs and law enforcement directives.
