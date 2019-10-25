Gulfport High School STEM outdoor learning area considered for BP settlement funding

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The BP advisory board met this week and voted to recommend 14 projects on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for funding to the Mississippi Development Authority.
Among those projects possibly set to receive funding includes Gulfport High School’s STEM Exploratorium.
According to STEM instructors at Gulfport High, the outdoor learning space would provide a school outside of school for students to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“We needed an area where we could build large scale projects and not have to tear them down and put them away every day to keep the space clean,” said Dave Huffman, STEM co-leader.
The space is already under construction and partially paid for by other grants. It’s designed to give students a chance to put what they learn in the classroom to practical use.
“At this point, it will house probably six large projects that are very different from each other,” said Scott Pfaff, STEM co-leader. “The projects include redesigning oyster cages, testing ROV’s, painting vehicles, aquaculture and alternative energy, so we have all types of projects from all over the board.”
School leaders are expecting the outdoor space to be available for students later this school year. They’re also looking for private partners to help provide instruction for students in various fields.
The Mississippi Development Authority will make the final decision on which projects to submit to state lawmakers, no later than Dec. 1. The legislature will have the final say in which projects are selected and how much funding is allocated. Other projects submitted for consideration are listed below.
- City of Biloxi, Restoration of Biloxi’s Saenger Theatre for the Performing Arts
- Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Harrison County Active Living Initiative
- Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport Project Ready Site Expansion & Preparation
- Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Multi-user Aero Strip
- Harrison County Library System, Venture Lab
- City of Diamondhead, Diamondhead Commercial District Transformation Project
- Coastal Mississippi, Coastal Mississippi STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS - Strategic Partnerships and the Elevation of Coastal Mississippi
- Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, Coastal MS YMCA
- OHOS Development, LLC and City of Ocean Springs, 1515 Government Street
- Pearl River Community College, PRCC Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy
- Stone County School District, Stone County High School’s Career and Technical Education Center
- The University of Southern Mississippi, Ocean Enterprise, Phase I
- Walter Anderson Museum of Art, Walter Anderson Museum of Art Creative Complex
To view all submitted applications, visit https://www.mississippi.org/gcrf/.
