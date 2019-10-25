Giant Salvinia reappears in Pelahatchie Bay; boating boundaries return

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Water Supply district has announced that Giant Salvinia has been rediscovered in the Pelahatchie Bay area of the Ross Barnett Reservior this week.
The highly invasive plant was first found in the Bay in 2018, and the agency and its partners from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and Mississippi State University have been fighting it ever since. No live Salvinia had been found since May.
“Raising the lake back to normal levels this week did exactly what it was designed to do, help us determine if any Salvinia remained in the Bay by exposing it,” PRVWSD General Manager John Sigman said. “Unfortunately, we did not get the answer we were hoping for. On the first day of assessment, Salvinia was found in one area and we began steps to handle it.”
The infested area was immediately sprayed, including aerial spraying. Nearly 3,000 feet of additional boom were added to increase containment and prevent further spread in the area, which was in the plant’s previous range.
In an emergency meeting Friday, the PRVWSD Board of Directors acknowledged a change it made on Oct. 17 to allow more open areas of the Bay to boating, but in light of new evidence voted to return to the same boundaries in effect prior to Oct. 17.
All areas north of the main Pelahatchie Bay boat channel from the A-Pole to Spring Branch will remain closed, and all areas north of a buoy line from the A-Pole to the first marker pole of the boat channel along Northshore Causeway are closed. These are the same boundaries established in March when the Bay reopened to boating.
“While this is not the news we were hoping for, it is an important step in our efforts to fight Giant Salvinia,” Sigman said. “We can’t fight it if we do not know where it is located. That’s why our Giant Salvinia task group recommended and the board agreed that we keep the lake at 297.5, as was passed at the October Board meeting, for at least another month."
“While banning boat traffic under the bridge on the Causeway puts a burden on our Bay residents, other boaters, and businesses, what transpired this week is exactly why it remained closed and will remain closed indefinitely. The booms will remain in place at the bridge. We simply cannot allow this plant to get to the main lake and beyond.”
