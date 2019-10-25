Flash flooding possible Friday and Friday night

Be advised if planning to travel today, tonight, and into tomorrow morning as areas of flash flooding may be possible. Due to a slow moving storm system involving a Gulf tropical system and an approaching cold front, increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue across South Mississippi through the day on Friday. There will be breaks between the showers from time to time. Rain will be heavy at times, and a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect all day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday night with areas of heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for Friday night and Saturday morning. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle and upper 60s. This potential for heavy rainfall will bring an elevated risk of flooding to much of our area. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be common with isolated higher amounts possible. These amounts over relatively short periods of time will likely cause some flash flooding somewhere in the watch area. Some roads may be flooded or possibly closed. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Our weather becomes drier by Sunday once the front passes through our area. We stay dry Monday but could see a bit wetter weather toward the middle of next week.