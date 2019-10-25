Biloxi, Ocean Springs, & St. Stanislaus dominate under “Thursday Night Lights”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several coast football teams moved their scheduled region games a day early to avoid the potential rainfall on Friday.
WLOX Sports Director Josh Berrian gives a quick recap of the Thursday games that were played in South Mississippi, along with scores from coast squads on the road. More highlights from Thursday games and scores will air on the Friday Night Football Showdown at 10:15 p.m. on WLOX!
THURSDAY GAME FINAL SCORES:
West Harrison 7/Biloxi 48
Vancleave 7/St. Stanislaus 49
St. Martin 2/Ocean Springs 26
George County 22/Terry 6
Gautier 7/Wayne County 34
Greene County 26/Poplarville 7
Long Beach 0/Hattiesburg 55
Stone High 42/Sumrall 0
