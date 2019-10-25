Actors dressed as historical characters tell the tales of Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of historical characters Thursday shared the story of Jackson County at the annual Krebs Cemetery tour. For most people who came out, it wasn’t their first time hearing all about it.
The Jackson County Historical & Genealogical Society, the LaPointe-Krebs Foundation and Main Street Pascagoula kicked off the last week before Halloween with the historical tour.
“One other time a few years ago when he was younger we came. I just love history and like to hear about it and see the actors," said Cindy Belk. She and her son Andrew toured the cemetery.
“I want to see the house,” Andrew said. “It’s just old and unique and everything.”
“This is the oldest house, the oldest building in the Mississippi Valley," said Chris Wiggins. He acted as a roving spirit Thursday.
“There’s different techniques with these buildings than there are in anything that we know that’s anything kind of close to modern now,” added Marks Wixon, executive director of the La-Pointe Krebs Foundation.
“This place has been reworked since it was built. It’s been in operation since the last 1700s. As you took off some of the stucco and all, you could actually see the fingerprints of the people that put it on there originally," Wiggins said. “It’s very educational.”
Actors replayed the colonial period through the American revolution. There were five stations with 10-minute presentations.
Thursday’s cemetery tour was free. Guests also got a chance to tour the museum on the grounds for free.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.