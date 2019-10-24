Portion of Wolf River Preserve closed to public due to prescribed burn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Contractors with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will conduct a prescribed burn on the Delisle Unit of the Wolf River Preserve Thursday, October 24.
Depending on weather conditions, the burn is estimated to start around 12 p.m. and can last up to six hours. However, trees could smolder for much longer.
The burn will happen on a 180-acre section of the preserve. This portion of the land will be closed to the public during the burn.
MDMR officials are encouraging residents and the public to stay out of the area for at least a week because dead trees and debris may continue to smolder and give way after the burn is complete.
Officials say the prescribed fire will help remove heavy fuel loads from the ground, promote a healthy understory for wildlife habitat and function as a site prep aid for tree plantings and restoration efforts. The fire will also aid with the removal of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.