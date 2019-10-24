Gulfport water bills on the rise due to malfunctioning equipment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Outdated and malfunctioning wireless data transmitters: that’s what the City of Gulfport said is behind higher than normal water bills. Without any other means of voicing their frustrations, residents are calling city leaders directly.
“I think that every councilperson in the city of Gulfport is having someone, a group of constituents that are aware of the problem when they see their bill, contacting us. We know we have a problem. We know we need to fix the problem. It’s how we fix that problem and how quickly we can fix that problem is the question right now," said Gulfport city councilman R. Lee Flowers.
Jerry Bellocq is the city’s controller. He said that a fix for the process requires boots on the ground.
“Right now we’ve got 40,000 meters throughout the city, and currently there’s about 6,000 meter heads that are malfunctioning or are not working at all. So, that requires manual reading, which slows down the process," Bellocq said.
The process Bellocq referred to is the billing cycle. The 10-year-old transmitters are failing. This means city workers are now manually reading the meters and recording the information. In turn, the billing cycle falls behind, in some cases, 10 to 15 days.
“When we delay our billing cycle, resetting the meter is taking a little longer. The meter is reading for a longer period of time and collecting data for a longer period of time,” Flowers said. “The way we bill is gradually at a higher rate for the more water that you use. If we’ve extended the period of time that were recording your usage, some of that is now being charged at a higher rate."
So the city has increased staffing on the ground and in the office to help their residents avoid additional inconvenience.
“We’re very aware of the problem. We’re doing everything we can do to expedite replacing the 40,000 register heads. That process could take 14 months. In the meantime, we have assigned more resources for reading the meters as well as replacing the register heads,” Bellocq said. “Some people got cycle bills that were like 45 days as opposed to a 30-day bill. Because of the longer cycle of this one bill, some people are jumping to another tier and because of that they’re paying a higher rate. So, we’re happy to adjust that."
Councilman Flowers said that expecting residents to call in for an adjustment on their water bill isn’t the answer.
“What we need to do right now is fix everybody’s. The problem is ours. We know what it is. We need to fix everybody’s problem and not put it on their back," Flowers said.
In addition to the delay in billing, the City of Gulfport also increased the water and sewer transport rates as of Oct. 1.
