Gulf Coast Business Council hears feedback on BP settlement ideas

"We have an aging workforce here, we have an aging population, and we know that to be competitive in the future we have to be attracting the workforce of the future,” said Ashley Edwards, Gulf Coast Business Council president and CEO. “Diversity is important, whether it’s in terms of racial makeup, diversity in terms of our workforce, our population, the ages of the people that live here, making sure we’re able to provide and attract for folks at the young side, the Baby Boomers, that’s important for us here.”