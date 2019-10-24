Gulf Coast Business Council hears feedback on BP settlement ideas

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s more than $730 million in ideas for the BP settlement money being considered by the BP Advisory Board. On Thursday, members of the Gulf Coast Business Council heard feedback on how those plans could be implemented down the road.
Tips Strategies is a consulting firm that’s been weeding through large amounts of data and research about where South Mississippi could be headed when that BP settlement money is permanently allocated.
"They came forward and not only pointed out the things we certainly have an advantage on, but they were willing to tell us the things that we do not have an advantage on,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power CEO and Gulf Coast Business Council chairman.
Moving forward is something Gulf Coast Millennials want to do, but the data suggests that group doesn’t believe the area has a competitive economy. They’d like to see projects funded that will draw the next generation of the best and brightest minds to the Coast to work and play along with the more seasoned tourists and residents.
"We have an aging workforce here, we have an aging population, and we know that to be competitive in the future we have to be attracting the workforce of the future,” said Ashley Edwards, Gulf Coast Business Council president and CEO. “Diversity is important, whether it’s in terms of racial makeup, diversity in terms of our workforce, our population, the ages of the people that live here, making sure we’re able to provide and attract for folks at the young side, the Baby Boomers, that’s important for us here.”
Thursday’s meeting was also a preview of ideas that will be discussed at next month’s State of the Coast event on Nov. 20.
The BP advisory board met this week and voted to recommend the following projects to the Mississippi Development Authority, which will make the final decision on what to submit to state lawmakers, no later than Dec. 1. The Legislature will have the final say in which projects are selected and how much funding is allocated.
- City of Biloxi, Restoration of Biloxi’s Saenger Theatre for the Performing Arts
- Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Harrison County Active Living Initiative
- Gulfport School District, S.T.E.M. Exploratorium
- Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport Project Ready Site Expansion & Preparation
- Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Multi-user Aero Strip
- Harrison County Library System, Venture Lab
- City of Diamondhead, Diamondhead Commercial District Transformation Project
- Coastal Mississippi, Coastal Mississippi STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS - Strategic Partnerships and the Elevation of Coastal Mississippi
- Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, Coastal MS YMCA
- OHOS Development, LLC and City of Ocean Springs, 1515 Government Street
- Pearl River Community College, PRCC Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy
- Stone County School District, Stone County High School’s Career and Technical Education Center
- The University of Southern Mississippi, Ocean Enterprise, Phase I
- Walter Anderson Museum of Art, Walter Anderson Museum of Art Creative Complex
To view all submitted applications, visit https://www.mississippi.org/gcrf/.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.