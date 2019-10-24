Flooding rainfall possible Friday and Friday night

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Drought-busting rainfall is on the way for coastal Mississippi. But, if it falls too heavily, flooding could be a threat.
The forecast calls for widespread heavy rain showers in coastal Mississippi on Friday and Friday night. And some scattered rain showers could continue into parts of Saturday.
Generally, rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected for much of the area through Saturday, with isolated higher amounts possible. Locally heavy rainfall will likely lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage. And some flash flooding will be possible in the areas that receive the most rainfall.
The reason for the rain is due to an approaching Plains cold front which will absorb a tropical system from the Gulf as it all rolls right on top of Louisiana and Mississippi.
The National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance in the Gulf is looking better organized as of Thursday morning and has a medium chance (50%) to become a could become a short-lived tropical depression before it merges with the Plains cold front by Saturday. Regardless of if it develops or not, it will add plentiful Gulf moisture to the setup, likely boosting local rain totals.
