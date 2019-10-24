First Alert: tropical moisture teams up with cold front to bring flood risk

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi until Saturday Oct. 26. 2019

By Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne | October 24, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 5:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding Friday into Saturday.

Generally, rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected for much of the area through Saturday, with isolated higher amounts possible. Locally heavy rainfall will likely lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage. And some flash flooding will be possible in the areas that receive the most rainfall.

The reason for the heavy rain is due two features: a tropical disturbance in the Gulf and a cold front. While this tropical disturbance has a medium chance for developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm, the window of opportunity to do so is short. A strong cold front is expected to shear it apart and sling moisture towards South Mississippi.

TIMING

Off and on rounds of rain, heavy at times, will be possible all day Friday. However, there will be breaks in between downpours.

Rain chances may linger into the first half of Saturday until the could front moves through South Mississippi Saturday afternoon.

