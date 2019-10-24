Fall-de-Rah hits downtown Moss Point

“We call it Fall-de-Rah, and it started out to help tourism, to get people to come to the City of Moss Point," said Pam Perkins, a volunteer with The Celebrations Committee. "We like it to be whimsical and something funny, and just to give happiness to everybody who comes by. A lot of people have taken their annual fall pictures at Fall-de-Rah, down in the pumpkin patch or different areas with our decorations.”