Fall-de-Rah hits downtown Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the 26th year in a row, parts of downtown Moss Point are decked out for fall.
The Celebrations Committee worked hard to create these masterpieces at four separate locations: Bellview, Robinsin and Castanera, all facing Main Street, and at Park and Audubon Way.
From pumpkins to scarecrows, bales of hay and the perfect picture-taking spots, it’s all there! The idea is to bring the spirit of fall to Moss Point.
“We call it Fall-de-Rah, and it started out to help tourism, to get people to come to the City of Moss Point," said Pam Perkins, a volunteer with The Celebrations Committee. "We like it to be whimsical and something funny, and just to give happiness to everybody who comes by. A lot of people have taken their annual fall pictures at Fall-de-Rah, down in the pumpkin patch or different areas with our decorations.”
The Celebrations Committee is made up of volunteers who work year-round to create these decorations. They’re partially funded by the City of Moss Point, but donations are always accepted.
You can make a donation to the “Celebrations” account at First Federal Savings located at 4201 Bellview Street in Moss Point.
