Crumbling historic tomb being restored in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The history of old Biloxi is crumbling away, but efforts to save it are underway, one crypt at a time.
The tomb of St. Cyr Zamour was falling apart, and one of his descendants hired a restoration expert to fix it.
He is the patriarch of all the Seymours on the Gulf Coast, and an ancestor to musician Jimmy Buffett.
The crypt was damaged so badly that Nick Black of NOLA Cemetery Renewal had to rebuild it from the ground up.
Zamour’s remains were removed by a University of Southern Mississippi archaeologist who discovered that Zamour’s wife, Marie-Josephe Ryan, was buried with him.
Both sets of remains were re-interred, and now Black is finishing a four-inch thick concrete block around the original tomb that will be surrounded by the original bricks.
“So it’s basically a little bomb-proof shelter" for the couple, Black said.
A descendant of Zamour, David Seymour, hired Black for the restoration. There are several other family tombs nearby that also need repair.
Black fears that more damage is yet to come to the historic Biloxi Cemetery.
“They’re not going to be here forever,” Black said. “You get another storm comes through here, unfortunately, some of the tombs, they’re not going to be here anymore. And once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
The City of Biloxi contributed $2,000 towards the restoration and a GoFundMe account has been set up for the project. So far, that famous descendant has not contributed to the fund.
Black said he has been working off and on all summer long. “It’s my first tomb from scratch," he said.
“I will be done in the next two weeks,” he said.
Just in time for All-Souls Day.
