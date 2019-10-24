Cloudier Thursday, wetter Friday and Saturday

Another chilly start to the day with lower 50s and a few 40s. Today’s skies will be cloudier but those clouds will probably be more bark than bite since the rain should hold off for most of the day today. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s again. Isolated showers will be possible this evening. But, rain becomes likely after midnight tonight. Showers will remain likely on Friday and Friday night with a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front and a Gulf low pressure system approach our region. There will be a medium risk for flooding rainfall in coastal Mississippi on Friday and Friday night. A few more scattered showers will continue on Saturday, especially before noon. Rain totals through Saturday will range between two and four inches in coastal Mississippi. Then, the front will pass through our area allowing for drier but not much cooler weather starting Sunday. We should stay generally dry on Monday. Then yet another cold front will approach the area for the middle of next week with better rain chances around Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center says a low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance to become a depression or storm by this weekend. While it will probably not become a hurricane, it is expected to boost rain activity across our region as it merges with the Friday/Saturday cold front over us. Hurricane season ends next month.