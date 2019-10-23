‘You do not know what you are consuming:' State officials warn of CBD dangers

In 2014, Gov. Phil Bryant signed the House Bill 1231, also known to locals as Harper Grace’s Law. This legislation allowed for the use of CBD products that “contain more than 15 percent CBD and less than 0.5 percent THC” if a resident is diagnosed with a debilitating epileptic condition. So if you’re suffering from intractable epilepsy or a catastrophic seizure disorder, you are allowed to obtain and use CBD cannabis oil.