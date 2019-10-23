Waitr launches Thanksgiving food drive campaign

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The food delivery app Waitr has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign to help those in need during the holiday season. The campaign will run through Nov. 22.
Each time you order through Waitr, there will be a donation made through the company that goes toward helping families in the area.
Waitr will be teaming up with local restaurants during the week of Thanksgiving to distribute meals to thousands of families. The company is hoping to deliver more than 4,000 meals nationwide.
Waitr is also partnering up with local organizations to ensure that any family that needs assistance will be taken care of. You can nominate a family for assistance here.
