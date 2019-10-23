Upscale condominium development in Ocean Springs nearing completion

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Excitement is building in Ocean Springs as a multi-million dollar development is nearing completion.
The Inlet is a $10 million upscale condominium development is on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs. It’s the biggest development in the city in some time. The model home is now completed and community members are able to take a look for themselves.
“It is great to bring people in and have them tour the property because I think they are really surprised at how great the finishes are here and everything we have to offer," said owner Tracey Ross. "It is hard to see from Highway 90 but we have a beautiful pool, our interior finishes are great with quartz counter tops.”
While the model home is completed, the development isn’t far behind it. Three of the buildings are already finished, and the other two are slated to be completed before the end of the year.
The development is zoned as mixed use. Which means a restaurant and other businesses will be located at the Inlet as well. A fact that Cynthia Sutton, the Executive Director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce believes is good for the city.
“Well Ocean Springs is known as an event community or an events town. One of the things we try to do is make sure we bring a wonderful quality of life to the community," said Sutton. "So to have a complex such as the Inlet here is going to add to that sustainability to that growth and encourage more economic development, more people to live here, stay here, work here. So it is a complex we are excited to have and we think it will help with the growth and future of Ocean Springs.”
Tuesday night the Inlet hosted a kick off party for the Peter Anderson Festival. Hundreds came out to celebrate and get a look at the development for themselves.
One of those individuals was David Thompson. Thompson is a local business owner and Chamber of Commerce Board Member and he wasn’t shocked that many came to check out the place for themselves.
“Everybody is here at the Inlet. This is a mixed use facility. They are one of the sponsors for Peter Anderson. We’re having this kickoff here today just for that," said Thompson. "Look at this turnout. People love coming to see something new and something different, and to kickoff Peter Anderson.”
Peter Anderson is set for the start of November. While Keg and Barrel, the restaurant that will be located at the Inlet, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
