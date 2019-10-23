Truck and camper flip over after colliding with car on Hwy 67

By Annie Johnson | October 22, 2019 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:22 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A driver hauling a camper with their truck had to be transported to the hospital after colliding with a car Tuesday around 12 p.m.

The RV was destroyed in the accident.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirms the accident happened on Hwy 67 at E Wortham Road. The camper was destroyed in the accident.

The truck and camper were traveling south on Hwy 67, and a Chevy Impala was traveling from East Wortham Road. The vehicles collided right at the intersection. Troopers are investigating how the accident exactly happened, but there is a stop sign on East Wortham and there is not one on Hwy 67.

Harrison County Fire and Rescue firefighters were able to control a propane leak from the camper. The driver of the truck was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

