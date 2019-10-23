Some high school football games rescheduled due to potential heavy rain

By WLOX Staff | October 23, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:27 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the potential for heavy rains on Friday, multiple high school football games are being pushed up to Thursday.

Biloxi High School has rescheduled its homecoming parade and homecoming football game to Thursday, Oct. 24, with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. and game at 7 p.m.

Other games that have been rescheduled for Thursday include:

  • Long Beach at Hattiesburg
  • George County at Terry
  • Greene County at Poplarville
  • Stone High at Sumrall
  • Gautier at Wayne County
  • Vancleave at St. Stanislaus

