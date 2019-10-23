Pascagoula High Performing Arts Center set to open in January

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just a few months, the curtain will rise on a brand new place to showcase the arts in Jackson County.
Construction of the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center is nearly complete. Wednesday, crews were hard at work to bring the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center to life.
It won't be long before the sound of construction is replaced with the sound of entertainment.
“There’ll be dance recitals from our local dance studio, there’ll be drama from our drama people, we’ll have our forensic team will come and do debates here, we’ll have local artists who will perform here. There will also be a full movie theater with a projection system with surround sound as well," said Pascagoula-Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.
Rodolfich is thrilled about what the center will bring to the community. He said Jackson County has been without a performing arts center for around two decades.
“The last time that the school district had a performing arts center at this level in Pascagoula was when the old high school was closed and that was about 1995-96. So it’s been quite a while we’ve had something of this magnitude in our community," he said.
The $15 million center is on track to open in January.
It will feature a 750-seat auditorium with an expandable stage, a concession stand, catering room, dressing rooms, a set building area, and three classrooms.
“We’ll be able to have teacher trainings here, community events here, you’ll be able to bring in different organizations to speak to their shareholders.”
This project has been in the works for several years, and now with the light at the end of the tunnel, Rodolfich said he can’t wait to see the arts in the spotlight.
“It’s just real important that we preserve the arts, and our public schools provide us the opportunity to not only preserve the arts but to expose all children to the arts and that’s very important to us.”
Rodolfich said the public will be able to rent the performing arts center for various events.
