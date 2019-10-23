October chill in the air as we wake. Pleasant afternoon ahead.

An October chill is in the air as we wake up to 40s and 50s on the thermometer today. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected today as high pressure keeps our weather dry and pleasant. On Thursday, expect cloudier conditions with a slight chance for showers. Rain chances will be increasing later Thursday night into Friday as an approaching front from the west draws in Gulf moisture from the south across our region. So, we can expect scattered showers on Friday and a chance for showers leading into the weekend. A tropical wave over the Yucatan Peninsula is forecast to move west-northwestward and emerge over the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Thursday. Some development is then possible on Friday near the east coast of Mexico before the disturbance likely becomes absorbed by a cold front this weekend. There are no tropical systems threatening Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.