Illegal deer hunt in Wayne County leads to attempted murder charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi and Alabama, three Wayne County men have been arrested.
Jacob Davis and Caleb Strickland were arrested and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and attempting to evade while a third man was also arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it all started Saturday around midnight when a state conservation officer responded to a report of individuals hunting deer with headlights.
During this initial contact, the men fled the scene in a silver colored truck with the state conservation officer and Wayne County deputies giving chase. At one point, the truck stopped and then sped off, allowing Hinton to flee on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
Davis and Strickland sped off, crossing from Mississippi into Alabama, where law enforcement officers there picked up the pursuit.
It was during this time that Davis, who officials said was driving, attempted to ram one of their vehicles and Strickland opened the passenger door and fired at the officers before fleeing.
Eventually, law enforcement vehicles forced the truck off the road in Washington County and arrested Davis. Strickland later turned himself in to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department who was then turned over to Alabama authorities.
Bond was set for Davis and Strickland at $35,000.
