Gorgeous weather today... More rain by Friday

It’s a beautiful day! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s with more sunshine. We’ll stay cool and clear tonight. Lows will drop into the low 50s by Thursday morning.
Winds will shift from the south on Thursday, and this will bring more humidity. Highs will reach the mid 70s with some more cloud cover. The afternoon looks dry, but rain chances will be higher overnight into Friday. A low pressure system and cold front will bring more showers and storms on Friday. We may see some heavy rain. Highs will stay in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Saturday.
In the tropics, there is a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula. It has a low chance for development once it moves into the southern Gulf later this week. It likely will be absorbed by a cold front this weekend.
