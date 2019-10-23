Excitement grows as lottery machines begin arriving at Mississippi businesses

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Monterey Grocery in Pearl, the lottery machines have arrived... even though tickets don’t officially go on sale until January 30th.
“We’re one of the first stores to get it," said V. Singh, manager at Monterey Grocery. "It’s pretty exciting. I asked my customers are they excited and, yeah, they don’t have to go really far away to get their tickets. It will be good for business. Wow we don’t have to give our revenue away to different states.”
The days of having to go to Delta, Louisiana to buy a Powerball or Mega Million’s tickets will soon become a thing of the past.
Meg Annison, Communications Director from the Mississippi Lottery Corp said, “We don’t have to worry about that anymore because the jackpots that will be offered through Mega Million and Powerball. Here are those same jackpots. It’s a national group, so it’s going to be that same number so people will have no reason to leave the state anymore.”
Lottery officials are hoping this game of chance will raise millions for infrastructure and education.
“We have about 700 approved retailers right now. Those are location all around Mississippi. In total we received about 1,300 retailer applications," said Annison.
The lottery will also have scratch off tickets. They go on sale December 1st.
Vendors will receive training over the next month to be ready for lottery hungry customers as the chance at winning millions comes online.
