Bait shop at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park sits vacant once again

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the better part of a year, the team over at the Fillin’ Station ran what was originally designed to be a bait shop at the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park. Now that they have closed down operations, officials with the city of Biloxi have other ideas for the shuttered building.
While the location became a popular hang out for many on the Gulf Coast, the overall operation of The Causeway wasn’t meeting expectations.
“The city and the old tenant decided to terminate the contract. It just wasn’t bringing in the money. I think, even at one point, they went down to just opening on the weekends. So, they weren’t performing to be able to bring in the money, to be as successful as the city, and as they wanted to be, at this location," said Cecelia Dobbs Walton, Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist.
So only 16 months after inking the deal for the old tenants, Biloxi is now seeking a new tenant.
“The City of Biloxi put out requests for proposals to have a new tenant occupy the bait shop. The request closed on Oct. 16, and the city received one request for proposal. The city is currently reviewing that request," Dobbs Walton said.
Even though the city is reviewing the lone request, there are only a few requirements for the new operator.
“The new tenant has to run the bait shop seven days a week, has to be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has to also be able to run kayak rentals," Dobbs Walton said.
While most who were out fishing Wednesday weren’t overly concerned with the bait shop, one fisherman was.
“I think it’d be a nice project for a bait shop. I think it’d do very well. A nice project, a nice little startup as a bait shop. It’d do pretty well. Right here on the water, close. Bait and tackle. Fisherman need bait. They’re gonna come here and get it. It’s a beautiful area to fish. Always catching fish," said local fisherman Malcolm Walker.
Dobbs Walton said that while the city reviews the proposal, there is currently no timeline for reopening the bait shop.
