School resource officer resigns after roughly restraining 11-year-old girl in N.M.

The Farmington Police Department today announces a school resource officer is no longer employed with the department following an investigation into a use of force incident at a middle school. Chief Steve Hebbe said in a more detailed video message to the community, "When we fall short of our expectations and standards, we hold ourselves accountable. Like many of you, I was shocked and angry when I watched this video. We value our relationship with our community and will continue to work hard to maintain the public's confidence in our department." The full lapel camera video of the incident may be viewed on Farmington Police Department's YouTube at https://youtu.be/ffLL4--xOq8