Realistic-looking stuffed animals bring smiles to nursing home residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Big smiles were on the faces of residents at a Gulfport care facility Monday as several new friendships were formed.
At first glance, it would appear that dozens of pets are filling the residence home. The realistic looking animals, however, are just stuffed toys.
More than 100 of the cuddly “pets” were adopted by residents at Lakeview Nursing Center.
Studies have shown that patients with dementia respond extremely well to realistic stuffed animals. The animals bring emotional comfort and give the person warm feelings as they care for another.
The larger, more life-like pets were provided by Petsies and the event, much like the service dogs who were there, made many smile.
“It is really surprising," said case manager, Logan Graham, R.N. "I didn’t know if everyone would be in to it but it has been good.”
Lakeview Nursing Center and Kare-In-Home hope to do more events similar to this one in the future.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.