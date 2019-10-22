Police: Biloxi man arrested after road rage incident

Salter was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. (Source: Photo Biloxi PD)
By Annie Johnson | October 22, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:49 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 39-year-old Ryan Michael Salter of Biloxi for robbery Tuesday.

Police say the arrest came after an investigation. where Salter is accused of following an individual to their residence after a road rage incident and forcibly stealing their cell phone from the person.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 6 near the 9000 block of Woolmarket Road in Biloxi. Salter was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where his bond was set at $50,000.

