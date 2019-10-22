Pelicans: Rookie Zion Williamson undergoes surgery, out at least 6 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Monday.
Team officials said Williamson will miss six to eight weeks.
Williamson was held out the Pelicans’ preseason finale in New York last Friday as a precaution.
The first overall pick played in four preseason games, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
The Pels open the season against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, October 22.
